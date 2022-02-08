Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. 36,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

