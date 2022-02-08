Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.95 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.40 EPS.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

