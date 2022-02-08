Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

VRNS opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

