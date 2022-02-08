Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.55. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 19,246 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.