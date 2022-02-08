Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.55. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 19,246 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.26.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.