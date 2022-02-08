Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VAXX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01. Vaxxinity has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.