VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 768,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,790,017 shares.The stock last traded at $1.42 and had previously closed at $1.38.
VEON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
