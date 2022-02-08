VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 768,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,790,017 shares.The stock last traded at $1.42 and had previously closed at $1.38.

VEON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

