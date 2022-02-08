Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Veoneer stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Veoneer’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Veoneer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

