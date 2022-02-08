Veritable L.P. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $204.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $174.07 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

