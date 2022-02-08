Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 44,827.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

