Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $285.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.95. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

