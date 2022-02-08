Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,910,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,432. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

