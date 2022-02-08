Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Ararat Capital Management LP

Ararat Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,561 shares during the quarter. Vicor accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $1,874,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,723 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. 2,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,163. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.