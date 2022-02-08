Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 26,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,945,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

