Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 26,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,945,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
