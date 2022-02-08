VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIQ Solutions (VQSLF)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.