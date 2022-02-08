VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

