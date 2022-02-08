Virgin Money Uk Plc Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:VUK)

Virgin Money Uk Plc (ASX:VUK) announced a final dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.
Read More
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.