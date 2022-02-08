Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

