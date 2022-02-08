Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 358,706 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,705,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

BKCC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

