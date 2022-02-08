Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.31 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

