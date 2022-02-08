Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.35. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Visa by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $200,803,000 after purchasing an additional 387,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

