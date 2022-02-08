Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $22.24. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 6,503 shares.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.