Vista Outdoor Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

