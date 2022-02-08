VMware (NYSE:VMW) versus Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Head to Head Review

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VMware alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VMware and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 9 10 0 2.53 Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

VMware currently has a consensus target price of $153.72, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given VMware’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VMware and Intellinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $11.77 billion 4.69 $2.06 billion $4.79 27.50 Intellinetics $8.25 million 2.01 -$2.20 million ($0.08) -73.25

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 16.05% 23.17% 7.22% Intellinetics -0.84% 33.63% 6.16%

Summary

VMware beats Intellinetics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails. The Document Conversion provides assistance to clients as a part of overall document strategy to convert documents from one medium to another, predominantly paper to digital, including migration to software solutions, as well as long-term storage and retrieval services. The company was founded by A. Michael Chretien, Matthew L. Chretien, and Thomas D. Moss on October 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.