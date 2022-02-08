Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.28).

VOD opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.54. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of £37.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

