Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 185 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 137.64 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £37.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.28.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

