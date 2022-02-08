Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FAN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.57) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.38) to GBX 630 ($8.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 516.52 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 507.83. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 295 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.67.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

