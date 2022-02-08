Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 201.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,194 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

