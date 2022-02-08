Voya Investment Management LLC Has $95.60 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,637 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $95,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,186,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

