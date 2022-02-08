Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 203,012 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of LPL Financial worth $129,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.07 and a 1 year high of $184.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

