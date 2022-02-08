W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.