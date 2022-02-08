Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Lowered to $22.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

WNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 311,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.