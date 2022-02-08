Wabash National’s (WNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $813.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.