Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $180.00 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

WMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

