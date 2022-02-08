Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walt Disney stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.