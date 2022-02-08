Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 4,483,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

