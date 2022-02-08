Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.67 and its 200 day moving average is $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $369.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

