Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 550.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

