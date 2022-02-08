Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 609.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

CRM stock opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,821 shares of company stock worth $35,247,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

