Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 6,489 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,116,798,000 after buying an additional 88,230 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $259.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day moving average is $249.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

