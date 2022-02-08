Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $164.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.61. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $153.39 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

