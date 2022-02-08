Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

