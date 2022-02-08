WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

