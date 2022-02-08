Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $6.99 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $467.83 million, a PE ratio of 116.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

