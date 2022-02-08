Welltower (WELL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

