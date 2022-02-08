Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPM. CSFB boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.55. The company had a trading volume of 353,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,037. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$59.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

