Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.04).

WTB opened at GBX 3,040 ($41.11) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,989.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,111.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.73), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,802.68).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

