Whiteheart Market Cap Reaches $3.28 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $46,400.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $368.70 or 0.00836133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.80 or 0.07059182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,062.73 or 0.99924959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.