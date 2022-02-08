William D. Turner Sells 10,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 345,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile
Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.
