WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Reduced by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 10,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.