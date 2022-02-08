Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Financial Analysis

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $248.81 million 17.79 $23.31 million $0.99 149.93 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.54 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wingstop and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Wingstop presently has a consensus price target of $179.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 73.57%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

