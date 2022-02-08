WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.83 and last traded at C$21.77. Approximately 1,468,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 615% from the average daily volume of 205,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

